Man charged with murder after fatal crash in southwest Denton

A Denton County man with multiple DWI convictions has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle — killing the other driver — while he was speeding and intoxicated, according to the Denton Police Department.

At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 22, Denton police responded to a major crash between a pickup and a sedan at the intersection of Jim Christal Road and Western Boulevard, near Denton Enterprise Airport. Investigators learned that the pickup was headed west on Jim Christal Road at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign, striking the sedan on its passenger side as it was headed north on Western Boulevard, according to a Denton PD news release. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver of the pickup — who was ejected from the vehicle — was hospitalized with serious to critical injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Aman Qureshi, 34, of Aubrey.

The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Damon Brown of Krum, was hospitalized until Monday. Denton PD said that because Brown has been convicted of DWI three separate times, this incident is elevated to a felony and meets the criteria for murder. Police arrested Brown immediately after his release from the hospital and took him to Denton County Jail.