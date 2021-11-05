Foodie Friday: AshJenn Signature Desserts

I believe it’s the one thing Lakeside DFW was missing and now they have it! AshJenn Desserts opened a few months ago and has quickly become a regular spot for both Lakeside DFW residents and Flower Mound residents in general.

Owner, Sharmon Walters, has dreamed of owning a bakery for years and finally decided to pursue that dream about a year and a half ago. She’s been baking out of her home for years, and it all started with her signature Peanut Butter Pie which is a personal favorite of her family’s and continues to be one of her best sellers today.

Sharmon’s bakery and dessert shop is named after her two daughters who have enjoyed taste-testing their mom’s creations for years and years. Her husband can often be seen helping around the shop, as well as Sharmon’s mom who we had a blast getting to know during our visit. So, as you can see, it’s a full family affair at AshJenn and they’ll make you feel like part of the family when you go visit them.

They have customers who stop by every day they’re open – and that includes their dog customers! We all know Lakeside DFW is a big dog-lovers community, so Sharmon knew she had to come up with some dog-friendly treats to include on her menu. If you want to treat your own dog, stop by to try out one of their dog biscuits or Pupcakes made from ingredients like carrots, sweet potatoes, and applesauce.

When it comes to their human desserts and baked goods, those are delicious too! Sharmon always has a fantastic selection of cookies, mini cheesecakes, pies, cupcakes, and more in her case. While we were there, she also had some incredible cream puffs that you have to snag if you see! Throughout the year, keep an eye out for seasonal flavors like pumpkin, apple, berries, etc. And on the weekends, we hear her cinnamon rolls are a must-have!

We absolutely loved our visit with Sharmon and her family and enjoyed every single treat we sampled (and so did our Marketing Director’s dog, Remus, and her son, Keegan). If you haven’t been to visit AshJenn Desserts yet, go visit Lakeside DFW and grab a few treats to take home, or stay a while in their extremely comfortable dining area and get some work done or chat with friends. Either way, you’ll love your visit and you’ll be back for more!

*AshJenn Signature Desserts is located at 2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 150, Flower Mound, TX 75022.