Senior Talk DFW: Leaving a Legacy

Leaving a legacy is a human need. It is in part selfish – we want to feel immortal. We also want to feel like we matter in the vast sea of humanity.

Is legacy what you want people to remember you by when you’re no longer here? Is it the imprint you want to have on society? Is it a footprint you want to leave for your grandchildren or your family to follow in? Is it something you want to put in place that continues to benefit generations?

Legacy means different things for everyone. The challenge we have is figuring out what legacy means to us. As we grow older, sometimes without even being consciously aware, we are searching for our legacy. Did I have an impact on this world when I was here? What was my impact? What is my family going to remember about me? You may have heard about the exercise of writing your own obituary or eulogy for your funeral. That can be very eye opening when you stop to contemplate who you are to other people.

If you will be around family during the upcoming holidays, especially older adults, parents or grandparents you’re still blessed to have, ask a few questions. You don’t ask, “What is your legacy?” because they won’t know what that means. Instead ask them, “What are 1 or 2 things you want to be remembered for? What are 1 or 2 things you’ve done in your lifetime that you are proud of? What are some things you still want to do?” Those are things they may not have the answers for. The subconscious starts searching for the answers and working to figure it out.

Even as we age, we should take some time to think about our own legacy. What do I want my Legacy to be? How do I want to be remembered? What does my next season of life look like? Legacy is very much about life and living.

