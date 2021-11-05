Denton County reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths this week

Denton County Public Health announced this week that 14 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 731.

The deaths reported this week include a Lewisville man in his 30s, a Cross Roads man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County, a Lewisville man in his 50s, a Frisco woman in her 50s, a Denton woman in her 60s, an Aubrey man in his 60s, a man and a woman in their 60s who lived in The Colony, A Dallas man in his 60s, a man in his 60s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County, a Denton man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s who lived in The Colony and a Denton woman over 80.

“Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “With the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, we are hopeful the trend continues. We ask community members to get vaccinated, as vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.”

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review.

The number of active cases continues to come down, dipping to 9,263 on Friday, down from 16,346 on Oct. 1. During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said residents need to stay vigilant and get vaccinated to keep the downward trend going.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

If you are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends mask use in public indoor spaces.

If you are severely immunocompromised, consider an additional dose of mRNA vaccine after your initial two doses.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.