Friday, November 5, 2021
Argyle commemorates Arbor Day

By Mark Smith
For Texas Arbor Day, town of Argyle and Argyle ISD partnered to dedicate four trees at Unity Park on Friday afternoon.

The dedication ceremony, with district officials and Mayor Bryan Livingston, was held before Argyle ISD’s 15 classes of fifth graders and included recognition of two students’ drawings in an Arbor Day-themed art contest.

“Argyle’s rural, small-town charm is anchored in our location on the western edge of the Cross Timbers,” said Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston. “We are proud to once again be named Tree City USA and to celebrate the fact that over 30% of the town’s 11 square miles is under tree canopy.”

Celebrating Arbor Day is required to maintain the Tree City USA certification, which Argyle received for the second time last year.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

