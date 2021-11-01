Weenie Dog Race, costume contest coming to Denton

D&L Farm and Home Denton, a Purina Certified Expert Dealer, will host a customer appreciation event this weekend featuring lots of dog races — including the annual Exclusive Weenie Dog Race.

The event will be held Saturday at D&L Farm and Home, 3105 Fort Worth Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog costume contest starts at 10, and dog races according to size — small, medium, large and weenie — start at 11, as does the complimentary lunch. All breeds are welcome at the event.

Customers will also have the opportunity to enter in the national 2021 Purina Check-R-Board Days. Sweepstakes for their chance to win a 2021 John Deere Work Series Utility Vehicle, a trip-for-two to the Purina Animal Nutrition Center for a VIP Customer Experience, or a Feed Greatness Orion 65 Cooler, according to a news release.