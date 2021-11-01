Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local nonprofit holding Thanksgiving Drive for domestic violence victims

By Mark Smith
0
13

Denton County Friends of the Family is collecting donations for its annual Thanksgiving Drive for families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

DCFOF is asking for donations of $20 gift cards, reusable shopping bags and non-perishable food items for the Thanksgiving meal drive, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The organization will put together meal kits for 350 families this year.

Donations can be dropped off at 4845 South I-35E in Corinth by Nov. 12. If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact [email protected] Click here for more information.

Previous articleLewisville ISD holding snack drive this weekend
Next articleOctober weather brought few treats
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.