Local nonprofit holding Thanksgiving Drive for domestic violence victims

Denton County Friends of the Family is collecting donations for its annual Thanksgiving Drive for families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

DCFOF is asking for donations of $20 gift cards, reusable shopping bags and non-perishable food items for the Thanksgiving meal drive, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The organization will put together meal kits for 350 families this year.

Donations can be dropped off at 4845 South I-35E in Corinth by Nov. 12. If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact [email protected] Click here for more information.