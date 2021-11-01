Lewisville ISD holding snack drive this weekend

Lewisville ISD social workers are hosting their first snack drive this weekend.

The snacks will be provided to counselors across all LISD campuses to be made available to students, according to a LISD news release. Snacks are important for students because research shows:

Children should be eating every two to three hours

Mood and behavior are negatively impacted by hunger or thirst

Frequent eating stabilizes blood sugar

Snacking improves cognitive functioning, concentration, energy, and academic performance

A reduction in emotional outbursts, missed class, anxiety, and fatigue when snacks are provided

The snack driver organizers are asking for donations of individually wrapped snacks, such as goldfish, pretzels, peanut butter or cheese crackers, breakfast bars, protein bars, granola bars, beef sticks and individual cereal boxes.

Donations can be brought to drive-thru locations from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound, and TECC East, 2553 FM 544 in Lewisville.