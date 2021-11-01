Best Little Brewfest had record attendance

By Allison Fifer

Great Weather. Fantastic Music. Delicious Food Trucks. Numerous Shopping Options. Dedicated Sponsors. Record Attendance. All perfect ingredients for what was the BIGGEST Best Little Brewfest in Texas on Oct. 16 in Old Town Lewisville. With a heart for community and a passion to make a difference, everyone joined together to host the most successful Brewfest in Cloud 9 Charities history!

The Best Little Brewfest in Texas was back in Old Town Lewisville last weekend and was overflowing with delicious food, awesome shopping, fantastic music and over 130 craft brews! The community came out in full force hitting record numbers this year. With gorgeous weather and over 2,000 people flooding the downtown streets of Lewisville last Saturday, one could sample from a variety of top local craft brews, ciders, hard seltzers and wines or get in some early holiday shopping at one of the unique, one-of-a-kind local clothing, beauty, home decor and gift booths. Additionally, attendees could make purchases from a variety of gourmet food trucks or prop their feet up and tap their toes to the great vibes from local bands on the variety of entertainment stages.

Each year the festival tries to add something unique for its returning guests and this year was no exception! All VIP Guests were granted early access into the Brewfest for private tastings and were also treated to a special lunch by The Bartonville Store and Chef Michael Scott.

Brewfest is an annual fundraising event which was established in 2013 as a 100%-for-charity beer festival in North Texas, benefiting Cloud 9 Charities. The Brewfest continues to be hosted each year by Cloud 9 Charities, an organization of local leaders and business owners with a passion for giving back to our community and working to make it a better place for us all. Together, Cloud 9 Charities along with almost 200 volunteers, 30 breweries and several faithful sponsors host this fundraising and awareness event every October to raise money to provide temporary shelter for homeless families in Denton county.

Under the leadership of its Founder, Kim Cloud-Skidmore, Cloud 9 Charities has raised over $2 million since its inception in 2004 and continues to provide temporary housing to families in the Denton County community who are in crisis and need safe shelter through its initiative Bedtime Rescue. However, it does take a village to raise a strong and healthy community and this community has stepped up this year in the face of challenges and a pandemic. “This year was by far our best year with the festival not only in sales but in meeting so many amazing people from the community and enjoying the fabulous bands,” remarked long time Brewfest supporter and vendor Bob Spurlock of Cerveza Brothers.

Cloud 9 Charities was thrilled with the turnout of community support and wished to acknowledge its sponsors for their unwavering support: PointBank, CornerStone Staffing, Anytime Fitness, Lambeau’s America Kitchen & Taps, Shoal Creek Tavern, The Bartonville Store, iVolunteer.com, POSH Home Staging & Redesign, The McManis Agency, Albertsons, Park Cities Pilates Center, Strange & Coats PC, Royal Affairs Ballroom, Anvil & Hammer Agency, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa and our underwriting sponsor the City of Lewisville.

When it comes to great food and fabulous craft beers, put The Best Little Brewfest in Texas on your Must-Do List for next October. For more information or to make a donation, go to cloud9charities.org.