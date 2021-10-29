Lantana approves budgets, tax reductions

The two Lantana Fresh Water Supply District boards in September approved their respective 2021-22 fiscal year budgets.

Expected revenues for FWSD #6 and #7 for the 12-month period that started Oct. 1 are $23.4 million and combined expenses are budgeted at $22.7 million. Bond payments, along with water, sewer, landscaping and solid waste collection make up the largest portion of expenses.

The boards earmarked $1.4 million in reserves to rebuild a portion of Lantana Trail.

The budget includes a 5-percent raise for employees. The districts currently employ 11 full-time staff members.

The boards also approved a $1 per month trash service rate increase, a $1 per month wastewater base rate increase and 5% water volume rate increase effective Oct. 1 to cover increases passed on by Republic Services and the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

FWSD #7’s property tax rate dropped from 86 to 80 cents per $100 of valuation. FWSD #6’s rate was reduced from 82 to 79 cents. On a $400,000 house in Lantana, the new tax rates mean a savings of about $200 a year in District 7 and $140 in District 6. As municipal bonds are paid off, the tax rates are expected to decrease incrementally each year over the next several years.

The publicly-elected boards meet monthly at the Lantana District Office in Bartonville Town Center. Visit lantanatx.org or call 940-728-5050 for more information.