Argyle Seniors looking to grow

If Argyle were to hold a Fourth of July Parade, Stella McDaniel would probably be the hands-down choice to be grand marshal.

Stella, the current president of the Argyle Seniors Organization, celebrated her 90th birthday on July 4. Members of the Seniors Organization surprised her with a cake and by singing Happy Birthday to her.

“Later that day, my daughter threw another surprise birthday party with some 40 family and friends attending,” Stella said.

She shares her birthday with a twin brother, and with her son who was also born on Independence Day.

Stella and her late husband DeWitt built their house on Old Justin Road in 1965.

The longtime resident each year opens her home for the Seniors group’s annual Fall Festival that is open to any senior and features hayrides, popcorn and a weenie roast.

This year’s festival is on Oct. 30, and Halloween costumes are optional for any seniors attending. Prizes will be given out for funniest, scariest and original costumes.

Stella has been involved in the group for around 14 years and would like to see more new faces as the area grows.

“At first it was only a seniors gathering. Then Larry and Lynn Simmons started it and after I lost my husband I started going because my two kids kept on me to go,” said Stella.

The Argyle Seniors group currently consists of about 30 members. The club meets at noon the first Friday of the month at Town Hall. The group’s goals are to increase membership and attract young seniors.

Anyone 50 or older is welcome to join the group. You don’t have to be an Argyle resident to join.

“We have a luncheon (with catered box lunches), and a theme, and we play bingo after lunch,” Stella said. Previous themes have included 1950s, St. Patrick’s Day and Mardi Gras. Additionally, the luncheons usually feature a guest speaker.

Other board members of the senior organization include Vice President Karen Kiel, Secretary Jody Bellinghausen and Publicity Chair Gale Schautteet.

COVID has kept the group from holding its last two luncheons, and the board is hoping to get the word out to more seniors about the Seniors Group and upcoming luncheons and events.

“So many people have called and said they didn’t know we have this,” Stella said.

The group does plan to follow CDC guidelines and request that everyone attending luncheons is vaccinated.

Incidentally, Stella often provides a senior update to readers of the Gazette’s Around Argyle column, which is written by Mayor Bryan Livingston.

Seniors interested in being part of the group or learning more can call Stella at 940-391-6686.

“This is a really fun group,” Schautteet added.