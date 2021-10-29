Flower Mound police arrest suspect in May shooting

The Flower Mound Police Department this month arrested a man who allegedly shot a Flower Mound resident in the back and elbow in front of his home in May.

On May 2, a young man from Flower Mound had just gotten home (in the 200 block of Harbor Hills Drive in far south Flower Mound) from his job at a Dallas convenience store, and as he walked toward the front door, he heard somebody running up to him from behind. He tried to hurry inside, but before he could, he was shot from behind twice, according to Flower Mound police. One bullet went through his backpack and into his back, and the other grazed his elbow.

The victim then made it inside, and family members called 911. He was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery and has fully recovered, according to FMPD.

Investigators later were about to identify a suspect whose phone was in and around the convenience store when the victim was getting off work, and the suspect followed the victim all the way home. Video surveillance, a vehicle description and a clothing description matched the suspect. It is believed the suspect knew the victim had something of value in his backpack and wanted to take it.

Police arrested Devin Homer, 24, of Duncanville, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Denton County Jail records show that he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.