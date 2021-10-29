Foodie Friday: North Point Cafe

We love visiting a restaurant location that has some history and the building that now houses North Point Cafe off of University Drive in North Denton definitely has some history! It’s been a bar and a well-known Italian restaurant before it was converted to a brunch and lunch spot four years ago. And in September of this year, Ali Kohandani who also owns Double Daves in Denton, took over ownership of the restaurant.

You may or may not know this about me, but breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, so any time I hear that we’re heading to a breakfast place, I’m especially excited. And North Point Cafe did not disappoint.

When it comes to their breakfast menu, they’ve got the classics down. You know I always have to sample an Eggs Benedict and their Avocado Benedict was the perfect combination of English muffin, egg, avocado, and bacon.

Ali’s favorite breakfast item on the menu is their Banana Nutella Crepes which are fluffy crepes topped and filled with Nutella and sliced bananas. Fun fact… I somehow only recently discovered Nutella and am completely hooked, so this dish was one of my favorites as well!

Kids and berry-lovers will go crazy for North Point’s Berry Glaze Waffle topped with a beautiful assortment of berries covered in a delicious glaze and finished off with some mascarpone.

But breakfast is not all you’ll find at North Point Cafe. They also have an incredible lunch menu with amazing finds like their Bacon Cheeseburger and their Fried Chicken Sandwich. We’d also definitely recommend you get their signature fries alongside either the burger or the sandwich. They’re covered with a special seasoning blend unique to North Point Cafe and they are delicious!

Another thing we love about North Point is the amazing atmosphere and community presence they have. We saw several large groups of family and friends while we were there and we know they host several groups throughout the week. And something you may not know, even if you’ve been there before, is that they have a gigantic community room at the back of the restaurant that’s the perfect spot for corporate lunches, baby showers, reunions, and more. And as the weather continues to cool down, their huge patio will be the perfect spot to enjoy brunch!

We’re so glad we took the little road trip from Flower Mound up to North Denton to visit North Point Cafe and would encourage you to do the same! Between the food and the atmosphere, we’re confident you’ll want to keep going back for more.

North Point Cafe is located at 2000 W University Dr, Denton TX 76201.