The Arts: Creation Lab and fall arts preview

By Elizabeth Brannon

Fall is a great time for the arts in Flower Mound. In addition to the traditional events like Art Party, the Cross Timbers Artists Guild Tour and performances from local arts groups, this year creative arts and crafts have a new public laboratory. Best of all, this laboratory is easily accessible and will be available year-round.

Housed within the Flower Mound Public Library is a space called the Creation Lab. It is part of a trend within libraries to offer innovation and opportunities to create in a laboratory style setting.

The Creation Lab was shaped with help from a library technology consultant who conducted surveys and discussions with town employees and other staff as well as focus groups within the community.

The Creation Lab houses some high-tech as well as low-tech equipment, available for the public to use and enjoy. Machines and services that are (or will soon be) available include: 3D printing; PCs & software; iMacs & software; Sewing machine; Embroidery machine; Cricut maker & EasyPress 2; Drawing tablet; Laminator; Spiral binding machine; Button maker; and Laser cutter (coming late fall).

Patrons will be able to reserve machines in the Creation Lab in advance, and must have a valid Flower Mound Public Library card to make a reservation. Creation Lab users must also sign a Use Agreement before being allowed to work in the Lab. Safety training will be required for some of the Creation Lab machines. Patrons under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult while in the Creation Lab.

For many of the machines, users will need to provide their own supplies, some of which are available to purchase at the library. There are numerous training classes being offered for the machines. Visit this website for detailed information about The Lab, the machines and schedules: www.flower-mound.com/2069/Creation-Lab

The library is hosting two open houses to introduce residents to the lab. Tours are on a come-and-go basis and registration is not required. Tours are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. (coincides with Art Party).

Fall Arts Preview

Art Party 2021 will be held at the library on Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will once again include displays of student art, making art trading cards, and an artist in residence who will be creating art on site. The event is free and open to the public and has been extremely popular with residents of all ages.

The Cross Timbers Artists Guild Tour 2021 Opening Reception and Kick Off will be held at Studio Art House in Highland Village on Friday, Nov.12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The tour dates are Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, from noon to 5 p.m. In addition to hosting the opening reception, throughout the entire month of October there will be a sneak preview of the works of the 21 tour artists on display at Studio Art House at the corner of FM 2499 and FM 407.

Varied medium art works can be viewed and purchased during the sneak peek month and during the opening reception. Artists prefer cash or check as payment, but credit cards are equally fine. Art House and each artist on the tour is COVID-conscious, and sanitizing is a priority. You can feel safe visiting all the studios. More information about the tour will be provided in The Cross Timbers Gazette in November.

Flower Mound Town Hall Art Display will show the works of Kurt Connor, guitarist, whose works are a mix of art and custom guitars. Connor’s guitar will be displayed throughout October and November: www.connerguitart.com

By proclamation of the Town Council, November will be declared Arts Month for Flower Mound! This is an exciting fall for art and the artists. With the many missed opportunities in 2020, we’re extra thankful for the return to a more normal arts season here in Flower Mound.

Art Thoughts: “The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before.” – Neil Gaimen

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.