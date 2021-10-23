Eads: Constitutional Amendments on the ballot

Eight amendments to the Texas Constitution are proposed for the upcoming November 2nd election. With early voting underway, I wanted to provide a preview of the amendments you will see on your Denton County ballot.

Proposition 1: Gambling – Authorizes professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2: Bond Issues – Authorizes a county to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas.

Proposition 3: Religion – Amends the Texas Constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.

Proposition 4: State Judiciary – Changes the eligibility requirements for the following judicial offices: a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the court of criminal records, a justice of the court of appeals, and a district judge.

Proposition 5: State Judiciary – Authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.

Proposition 6: Healthcare and Constitutional Rights – Amends the Texas Constitution to state that residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities or state-supported living centers have a right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.

Proposition 7: Taxes – Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides at the home.

Proposition 8: Taxes and Veterans – Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to apply a homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the military to those fatally injured in the line duty.

The summation is available at ballotpedia.org. You can also get a sample ballot, learn more about early voting times, dates and locations as well as voting day information at votedenton.gov.

Please take the time to make an informed decision and let your voices be heard at the ballot box.