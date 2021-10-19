Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

In late August and much of September, Argyle police responded to many calls of loose livestock, including on Sept. 2, when a driver on I-35W reported a “tan cow running down the highway.” The cow eventually moooved out of the roadway.

On Sept. 4, a resident reported that a neighbor kept ringing her doorbell over and over, needing help. An officer was able to contact the neighbor, who was $40 short for her movers. The movers told her not to worry about it and unloaded the furniture.

On Sept. 5 at 1:22 a.m., an Uber driver dropped off someone at a home on Groves Circle and couldn’t leave because the gate closed behind her. An officer helped her get the correct gate code. A similar incident occurred the previous month, trapping a DoorDash driver.

On Sept. 6, a resident on Herriott Lane reported that someone jumped his gate and broke into three vehicles, taking wallets with cash and credit cards, hats and sunglasses. The suspect, a white male, was seen on a Ring camera about 6:15 a.m. wearing a green or gray T-shirt, denim pants and white Nike shoes.

On Sept. 19, a woman was cleaning a building on Hwy 377 when she noticed that someone cleaned out her car, stealing her backpack.