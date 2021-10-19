Nancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Who you work with in real estate matters

By Nancy Pieper

We have a slogan in my office- Who you work with matters! That has never been truer than in this difficult market we are in.

When you are looking for a realtor, ask who their ‘team” is. The most obvious people on their team are handymen, carpenters, painters, stagers, and landscapers. But a realtor needs more than people who can prepare your home for sale. A strong network needs to include lenders, insurance agents, title companies and builders. But lately the most important person on my team has been my preferred lending partner.

These days transactions are almost never straightforward. I like to surround myself with out of the box thinkers- the people that question everything. That is not the people that are so busy telling you what you can’t do, that they forget to look at the situation from all different angles, finding out of the box solutions for helping my clients.

A few weeks ago, I had a client that was moving into town. They found a home, but we were having trouble being able to meet the terms required to get the deal done. My client, preferred lender and I had several conference calls to discuss options. We became a team-which is essential in these rocky times. We were able discuss they terms and together figure out what direction to go. (The old saying 3 heads are better than one).

It’s also important to find the right insurance company for Texas homes. (We have a little thing called hale)! Look for agents who partner with companies that can write policies from lots of different companies. Some insurance companies have better plans for newer homes, some better for older homes – all kinds of differences. I like for my clients to have someone on their side that has the experience to know which one works best for their specific needs.

And what about utilities? Some realtors have access to what is called a “utility concierge”. They will research all the programs available in the area you are purchasing and present them to you, so you can make an informed decision. They will also get them scheduled with start dates. And the best news—-there is usually no cost to you for that service!

Key takeaway from this article – make sure you ask any perspective realtor about their team and what special services their brokerage can provide!

Nancy Pieper was a Flower Mound resident for 30 years and currently resides in Lantana. A Realtor for close to a decade, she is a a 1% top producing real estate agent in the DFW Metroplex. Learn more about her here.