Argyle Police Blotter

On July 20, a resident came to the Argyle Police Department to ask an officer what potential charge(s) he could face after he found his wife with another man and he struck the other man’s vehicle with his. The officer recommended that he speak to an attorney.

On July 24, police responded to another disturbance at CVS Pharmacy because a woman in the drive-thru lost her patience and got mad at someone for taking too long to get their prescription. The woman left before police arrived, but they may be able to track her down by following the trail of her CVS receipt.

On July 25, a caller said he was riding his bicycle on Stonecrest Road and “was beset upon by a dozen loose dogs,” but he “escaped unscathed.” A responding officer was unable to locate any wayward canines.

On July 27, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on C Taylor Road. The officer smelled marijuana and conducted a probable cause search and located a pipe and an unlit joint. Instead of a citation, the officer had the driver destroy the joint on camera and issued a warning for speeding.

On July 27 at 11:32 p.m., a caller reported there was an elderly woman driving in circles in the Liberty Christian School parking lot. The woman was wearing a hospital gown and bracelet. Police determined that she had been in a Grapevine hospital and was supposed to be going home. A family member picked her up from the school.

On Aug. 2 at 9:21 p.m., a DoorDash driver reported that he was delivering food to a home on Groves Circle and the gate closed behind him and would not open. Nobody at the home would respond despite his repeated horn honks and he wasn’t able to contact them through DoorDash.

On Aug. 3 at 3:32 a.m., a resident came running toward an officer near the Argyle Police Department to report a microwave oven in the road nearby. The resident told the officer that he couldn’t get through to dispatch on the phone and he was “very concerned” so he ran through a muddy ditch to let officers know.

On Aug. 4 at 5:47 p.m., a driver on I-35W reported a motorcyclist doing tricks, pointing finger guns, turning backwards and putting his legs up in the air while driving.

On Aug. 6 at 10:46 a.m., an elderly woman was walking down I-35W, waving people down. Multiple drivers reported it to police, but when an officer made contact with the woman she refused assistance and told the officer that she doesn’t trust the police.

On Aug. 8 at 1:49 p.m., an officer saw “kids doing donuts” on Cook Street and told them to stop. They apologized.

On Aug. 17 at 7:22 a.m., an officer witnessed an altercation between two truck drivers on Village Way. The driver of a black truck was trying to pass a work truck that was stopped with its hazards on, but then the work truck pulled away from the curb, cutting him off, so the driver of the black truck accelerated and tried to block the work truck. The officer hit his horn to get them to notice that he was behind them. The truck drivers then pulled up next to each other and started yelling. Then they saw the officer and yelled at the officer to intervene. The officer spoke to them and they both admitted they were in the wrong and let it go too far. They were warned and allowed to leave without further incident.