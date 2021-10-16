Cub scout pack strikes gold

Cub Scout Pack 191 is the oldest pack in the Lake Cities area, serving the youth of Corinth, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores since 1971.

This year marks the pack’s golden anniversary.

The milestone was celebrated at the pack’s meeting on Sept. 21, where all the cub scouts were presented with a special unit patch.

Pack 191 is chartered by Thousand Hills Church in Corinth and is a member of the Frontier Trails District of the Longhorn Council.

Geoff Parlett has served as the Pack’s Cubmaster for the past two years.

“It’s great to be part of Pack 191 as it has been an integral part of the Lake Cities Community for the last half century,’’ said Parlett.

New cubs (Kindergarten through 5th grade) are welcome to come visit and participate in monthly pack meetings, held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at Thousand Hills Church, 3201 Tower Ridge Dr., Corinth, TX 76210.

For more information, contact Parlett at [email protected]