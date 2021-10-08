Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — October 2021

Hello, Flower Mound! This year has flown by, and it’s hard to believe we’re already in October. With the holiday season just around the corner, the Town has partnered with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce to host a Shop Local initiative.

We kicked things off with a concert at Lakeside DFW on Oct. 1 and revealed the initiative and ways in which we’ll be encouraging both residents and visitors to spend their dollars locally this holiday season and beyond.

The kickoff concert was just the beginning. During a Shop Local Week from Nov. 1-7, participating businesses will offer special deals to encourage you to shop, dine, and play right here at home. Not only will you snag great deals just in time for the holidays, but if you participate throughout the week, there will also be ways for you to enter to win prizes! Keep an eye on www.flower-mound.com for more information and for a link to the website where we’ll host the businesses’ special deals and discounts.

When you shop, dine, and play in town, it ensures sales tax dollars stay right here in our community, and that directly benefits our streets, parks, police and fire protection services, and much more. That’s why we hope this initiative will be a year-round effort to encourage residents to spend their dollars in Flower Mound. So, while we’d love you to kickstart your holiday shopping in early November during our special week of deals, we hope you’ll stick around and keep the green in Flower Mound throughout the holiday season and into next year. We’ll keep the Shop Local website live so you can always know when there’s a good deal to be had, and we hope to continue the Shop Local Week tradition in the future.

As we wait for Shop Local Week to start, October is full of many other exciting events.

On Oct. 9 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., the Flower Mound Fire Department will host an Open House event outside of Station 5 (800 Spinks Rd.). You’ll be able to meet the firefighters and watch as crew members conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration. Kids and adults will also have the opportunity to use a fire extinguisher simulator! Free pre-packaged snacks will be available.

The Flower Mound Police Department will host their Open House on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Police Station (4150 Kirkpatrick Ln.). There, you can check out some police vehicles, learn about the different divisions with the department, and meet K-9 Officer Ares. Staff will be offering free child safety seat inspections. Free hot dogs, popcorn, and bottled water will be provided.

It’s October so obviously that means we’re already super excited for Halloween. The Town is hosting a variety of Halloween events so that you can celebrate all month long. On Oct. 16-17, pitch a tent at Twin Coves Park for our annual Fang-tacular Family Campout. Pumpkin patch activities and various family games will be provided, along with a catered dinner, breakfast, and late-night snacks. Learn more and register at www.flower-mound.com/specialevents.

Then, on Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m., grab your neon swimsuits and towels for an after-hours, glow-in-the-dark Pumpkin Dive! Kids can find the perfect pumpkin from the CAC indoor pool floating pumpkin patch and decorate it with provided supplies. Pre-registration is required at www.flower-mound.com/specialevents.

And lastly, on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m., dress your pup in their favorite Halloween costume for the Town’s annual “Woof-O-Ween” at Hound Mound Dog Park. Awards will be given for most creative, scariest, best homemade, funniest, and best pet/owner look-a-like costumes. No registration is required.

As a reminder, the Town of Flower Mound does not regulate Halloween activities. Trick-or-treating usually occurs on the holiday, Oct. 31. If you have one, check with your HOA about your neighborhood’s plans.

As always, please be safe while you’re out celebrating. It’ll be getting dark earlier, so be sure to carry a flashlight and ensure your children are wearing reflective clothing. Stick to the sidewalks and avoid walking on the streets, if possible. If there aren’t sidewalks, walk on the left-side of the road, facing traffic. Cross streets at the corners, and do not cross between parked cars. Please only visit homes with their front porch light on. And, of course, have fun! I can’t wait to see all the creative costumes around town! Happy fall, Flower Mound.