Mitchell: Free testing, vaccines available in Denton County

As we noticed resources beginning to tighten up on available testing across Denton County, our Denton County Public Health Department responded with making free COVID-19 testing available again.

For individuals with COVID-19 symptoms from fever to shortness of breath, headache, etc., appointments should be made by pre-registering at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing. You can then select a time from the available spots left in the scheduling system.

We want to make sure residents have access to what they need during this pandemic, whether it be testing, emergency rental assistance, food or vaccines.

Speaking of vaccines, by the time you read this, we will be rolling out booster shots for new groups as approved by the FDA, CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Currently, we provide appointments for individuals who are seeking first and second shots or who fall within the eligibility parameters for a third shot, such as those who are severely immunocompromised or have had a transplant.

If you have not received a vaccination for COVID-19, you can register for a vaccine at www.DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For those who have already registered with DCPH and received a shot or shots, you will not need to re-register. Texts and emails with updated information are sent to you. Therefore, when the eligibility for a booster shot is changed at the state and local level, you will receive notification.

We are still seeing a significant number of cases among all age groups with the Delta variant and our hospitals remain at full capacity. We would advise everyone to follow CDC recommendations and to understand that every person must make their own decisions about how to deal with the pandemic and what amount of risk they can or want to take.

We are all in this together and we need to make sure we respect each other as we would hope to receive respect.

October is “Say No to Bullying” month

Denton County Commissioners Court recently recognized October as National Bullying Prevention Month – and it is an important, timely topic at that.

Bullying can take on many forms. But, at its core, it is about power and intimidation. Bullies seek to harm another person who is perceived as vulnerable. Unfortunately, bullying happens across many venues including playgrounds, schools, neighborhoods, and social media and even in the workplace. Through research, it has been determined that bullying is the most common type of violence people encounter. Being bullied or even witnessing it can cause people to experience fearfulness. Bullying affects thousands of people, many who call Denton County home.

I want to bring awareness to bullying and encourage everyone to “Say No to Bullying” always and especially during October.

I’d also like to thank T-Ronn Hicks and his wife, Marian, for their ongoing efforts to stop bullying. They are making a difference.

It takes all of us doing our part to create the kind of place where we can all be treated with respect.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.