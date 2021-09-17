Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

New Flower Mound location is Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s 1,000th

By Mark Smith
0
6
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s 1,000th location opened Friday morning in Flower Mound.

The popular nationwide smoothie chain opened its newest shop at 2840 Flower Mound Road, near the Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The shop’s grand opening features giveaways, photo opportunities and a $1.99 smoothie happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Friday.

In addition to smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers a variety of wraps, bowls, flatbreads and sandwiches on its menu.

Click here for more information.

Previous articleLETTER: Citizens deserve transparency
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.