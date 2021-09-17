New Flower Mound location is Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s 1,000th

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s 1,000th location opened Friday morning in Flower Mound.

The popular nationwide smoothie chain opened its newest shop at 2840 Flower Mound Road, near the Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The shop’s grand opening features giveaways, photo opportunities and a $1.99 smoothie happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Friday.

In addition to smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers a variety of wraps, bowls, flatbreads and sandwiches on its menu.

