Congressional Medal of Honor motorcade to come through Denton County

The annual Congressional Medal of Honor motorcade will again pass through Denton County on Wednesday.

Every year, Medal of Honor recipients fly into DFW Airport and travel to the Medal of Honor Weekend hosted by the city of Gainesville, north of Denton. As usual, there will be a large motorcade of public safety vehicles honoring and escorting the national heroes to Gainesville, and this year, a historic number of public safety agencies will participate in the motorcade, including many from southern Denton County, according to a news release from Denton County.

The motorcade is expected to leave the south end of DFW Airport between 4-5 p.m. Wednesday and make its way to Hwy 114 and I-35W as it heads north to Gainesville. The motorcade will stretch about two miles long, and some parts of Hwys 183, 360, 114 and 121 and many access points along I-35W will be temporarily shut down. Drivers should expect significant traffic delays and are encouraged to avoid these highways during that time. Drivers should pull to the right lane when approached from behind by the motorcade.

Many residents will gather along the motorcade route to watch and cheer the Medal of Honor recipients. Those who do should be sure to do so safely.

