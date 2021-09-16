‘The Voice’ contestant returns to Lakeside Music Series

Katrina Cain, the University of North Texas graduate who stood out on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2018, is returning to perform in the Lakeside Music Series on Friday in Flower Mound.

Cain last performed at Lakeside in May 2018, a few months before she auditioned for “The Voice,” according to a Lakeside news release. Cain chose Blake Shelton as her coach and was eliminated in the third round. After the show, Cain and her husband Andrew McMillan stayed in Los Angeles, where Cain has been working as a singer/songwriter since, but she’s happy to return to Texas.

“Playing in the plaza at Lakeside is always a bright spot on my calendar,” said Cain, who is shuttling between gigs in DFW and Austin this week. “It’s a beautiful outdoor setting where everyone comes to listen. I like the family friendly atmosphere, too. We can relax and share a great evening together.”

Cain’s “melancholy pop” repertoire will include some of her own creations as well as tunes ranging from Coldplay and Elton John to Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac. She takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 2412 Lakeside Parkway.