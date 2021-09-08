Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2021

I am going to live up to my title, “rambler” this month. No particular September-related subject came to mind. Writer’s block? Seinfeld made writing about “nothing” famous. But I am not him. Better bet, write about what you know or what is on your mind.

What has been on my mind lately is aging. Robson Ranch is an active adult community comprised primarily of age 55+ homeowners, most of whom are retired.

Sounds contradictory. Our community and activities promote aging gracefully. Age is just a number and aging gracefully commonly refers to the attitude people have as they go through the various stages of life rather than their actual age or appearance.

Many of us spent long fulfilling days in our working careers, and we are equally passionate about our pursuits and interests in retirement. Those of us who are more recently Medicare-eligible hope for at least 15 good years, where our bodies won’t limit our activities. We don’t want to let the old man or old woman in. We play softball, pickleball, tennis, golf, and water volleyball. We jog, practice yoga and Tai Chi, take line dancing classes and walk away the pounds. We exercise our minds with book clubs, Bible studies, Mahjong, bridge and poker. We are incredibly blessed to do only what interests us! But, we know our time is finite.

That brings us to the poignant aspect of this community. Friends age and health deteriorates. Robson Ranch residents help each other with assistance at home, upon return from hospitalizations, and coping with the loss of a loved one. We remember and celebrate our friends who have passed away.

At this point in our lives, our money and time are better spent on experiences rather than things. Family visits, travel and learning something new are priorities. Robson Ranch offers us ways to give back through the charitable projects sponsored by Kiwanis, Support our Troops and Women’s Club. The spring and fall garage sale benefiting Denton elementary school teachers allows us to sell household items that we no longer need, and that our children don’t want.

When I was I my 40’s and sitting at my desk after a long day at work, I sometimes wondered what it would be like at age 65 or 70. Never did I imagine it would be this good!