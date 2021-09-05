Flower Mound lands youth baseball tournament

Flower Mound Youth Sports Association (FMYSA), in conjunction with the Town of Flower Mound, announced Friday that USA Baseball has selected Bakersfield Park in Flower Mound as the official host location for the 12U National Team this November.

USA Baseball will be conducting the 12U National Team Trials at Bakersfield Park November 8–11, and the final 18-man national team roster will then compete in an exhibition series from November 13–15.

“FMYSA is pleased to host this prestigious event and is working hand in hand with the Town of Flower Mound to ensure all USA Baseball staff, athletes and families have the best experience possible,” said Tracy Black, general manager of FMYSA in a press release.

USA Baseball will be headquartered at the Courtyard Marriott Flower Mound.

The USA Baseball 12U National Team Trials will feature some of the best youth baseball players from all over the country as they attempt to secure a spot representing the United States of America on the 12U National Team, said Black.

“FMYSA is actively working with the Town of Flower Mound; from the Mayor (Derek France) to the Chamber of Commerce (Lori Walker), to the Parks and Recreation Department (Chuck Jennings/Mark Long) on the planning process to ensure USA Baseball feels welcome, and has the best possible experience for the athletes, their families, and the USA Baseball Staff during their stay in Flower Mound,” Black said.

Black also offered thanks also to Jeff Sherman, head baseball coach at Marcus High School and assistant coach of the 2021 USA Baseball 15U National Team, for his role in introducing the decision makers at USA Baseball to FMYSA.

“We would also like to thank Will Schworer, Director for the 12U National Team Program, for his time, energy and professionalism during the selection process, and of course for ultimately choosing FMYSA, Flower Mound, and Bakersfield Park as the host location for the 12U National Team,” Black said.

Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, opened September 11, 2004. Its name is derived from Baker’s Branch Creek, which is located just west of the ball fields.

FMYSA serves as the town’s youth baseball/softball facilitator and provides programming to thousands of local children through recreational and select (competitive) teams.