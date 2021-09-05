The Marketing Muse: Your Website and SEO – Your most important asset and your most neglected

By Kim Jackson

Here is usually how our meetings with small business owners go:

Them: “Oh, we are good on our website, we had a guy build it when we opened. First thing we did!”

Me: “Oh, great! So how does your web traffic look? What is the cost of acquisition of those web generated leads? What is your sales conversion ratio? What are you currently doing for your SEO?”

Them: “HUH?!”

Your website is the single most important tool you possess. It’s where the universe finds you, and where you tell the world why they should choose you over your competitors. Your website is ground zero for all of your marketing efforts – the goal is to drive all of your leads there and convert them into customers.

Let’s talk shop for a minute. SEO = Search engine optimization. SEO is the art and science of getting pages to rank higher in search engines such as Google.

Why is this so important? The beauty of SEO is that you are finding organic (vs. paid for) leads that have a better chance of converting into customers.

SEO statistics are compelling: More than 2/3’s of clicks from webpage search results go to the top five results on the SERP (Search Engine Results Page). But over 90% of website content never gets traffic from Google searches, which means you can vastly improve your chances of being found by implementing a solid SEO strategy.

The average small business in the US spends close to $500 month on SEO alone – and that does not include the marketing efforts that go into the copy of your website. However, in order to maximize the effectiveness of your SEO, it needs to work in concert with your marketing copy.

Kim Jackson is owner and founder of Personal Brands Media, a micro-media marketing agency focused on small to medium sized businesses based in Flower Mound TX.

(Sponsored content)