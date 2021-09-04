Mini split offers simple comfort

When you go to Dairy Queen and you order a mini banana split, is that considered a mini split?

Bad joke I know, which is why I’d never make it as a stand- up comedian.

In our world, a ductless heating and cooling system is considered to be a mini split and there’s been quite an uptick in interest for them this year.

In addition to being very energy efficient they are very versatile, meaning you can put them just about anywhere. They’re a perfect solution for new additions, garages, bonus or sunrooms and of course “man caves” or “she sheds.”

Because the system does not have any ducting, we do not need space in attics or behind walls for bulky ducts.

The mini split has two simple components, a slimline outdoor unit and a wall or ceiling mounted indoor cassette. Typically, only one hole is cut in your home to connect the two components. The system is operated by remote control so no thermostat on the wall.

What I like best about these systems is the quietness. I have a small cabin in the country, and I have a mini split that heats and cools this two room, 450-square-foot space just fine. The outdoor unit is right outside the bedroom window and the indoor portion is right above the bed. I am a light sleeper and this unit cycles on and off without me even noticing.

If you think a mini split might be the solution to your unique heating and cooling challenge, call us. There’s no charge for our design team specialist to evaluate your space and provide a recommended solution.

Yes, the ductless mini split costs a lot more than a mini banana split but probably not as much as you think.

Find more information at forcehomeservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)