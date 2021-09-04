Iris Coretta Smith

Iris “Coretta” (Hubbard) Smith of Flower Mound was taken from this world by cancer on September 1, 2021 at the age of 81. She is survived by husband Joseph Smith, two daughters and sons-in-law JoEtta and Kevin Dailey of Sanger and Dana and Kirk Barnett of The Colony, two grandchildren Keegan Dailey (11) and Kaya Dailey (7), and sister Buddy Kersey. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Elfrieda Hubbard, brother Roderick Hubbard, sister Mary Hubbard and brother Charles Hubbard. Coretta was born to William “Bob” and Elfrieda “Frieda” Hubbard of Greenwood, Arkansas. Born March 28, 1940, she was a pioneer in her time being the only woman to graduate with a degree in accounting in her class from Arkansas Tech University. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and working in her flower gardens. She loved all animals and often rescued dogs and cats. In her younger days she purchased a 1960 corvette, which she loved and cherished most of her life. While her daughters were small she spent countless hours helping with horses and horse shows and as they grew older attending Cross Country and Track events.