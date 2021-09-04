Boil water notice issued for portion of Lantana

Due to a break in the main trunk line supplying water from the Lantana pump station to its elevated tank, a portion of the community’s distribution system experienced a loss of pressure and water supply on Friday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Lantana Fresh Water Supply District to notify affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

The notice only applies to those residences and other connections who experienced water outages on Friday, September 3, generally those north of Golf Club Drive, excluding the Kendall and Crescent neighborhoods.

“This notice is being issued out of an overabundance of precaution and does not involve the known presence of any foreign matter in our water or any treatment technique violations,” district officials said in an email to residents.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources for drinking water or other human consumption purposes.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Lantana water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking.

“We are collecting samples today (Sept. 4, 2021) and will have results back from the laboratory sometime tomorrow (Sept. 5, 2021),” district officials said in an email.

Residents with questions or concerns may contact the Lantana Water District Offices at 940-728-5050.