Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Benefits of being a lifelong learner

You know the saying “you can’t teach an old dog a new trick?” I disagree, and I have proof to back me up.

A study by neuroscientists at the University of Texas at Dallas saw a lasting INCREASE in memory skills for seniors who took on new mentally challenging hobbies, such as learning to quilt or playing a musical instrument.

Another study published in The Journals of Gerontology found memory improvement in older adults (average age 69) who took language and music composition classes.

As these studies and many others have proven, cognitive abilities don’t necessary decline with age. As a lifelong learner you reap MANY benefits including: Keeping your brain healthy, staying socially connected, feelings of self-fulfillment and general happiness.

There are many opportunities for lifelong learning, especially in Denton County. The Flower Mound Senior Center has something for everyone – line dancing, floral design, Spanish classes, painting, gardening, knitting, even an improv class!

You can also sign up for classes through OLLI at UNT (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute). This incredible program offers lifelong learning courses for adults 50+ taught by university professors. They cover topics such as politics, art, history, music and more.

OLLI courses are taught at UNT, Robson Ranch, Flower Mound Senior Center, Lantana, Good Sam and The Grove at Frisco Commons. Check out the 2021 Fall Catalog by visiting https://olli.unt.edu/catalog.

This quote by Henry Ford sums it up… “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” Are you ready to keep your mind young? I challenge YOU to try something new!

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, “Aging in Style with Lori Williams.” For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

