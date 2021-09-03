High School Football Scoreboard

Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7

Guyer and Denton Ryan engaged in a great defensive battle on Friday night, and the Wildcats clawed their way to a hard-fought victory.

After a scoreless first quarter of play, Ryan broke through late in the second to make it 7-0 Raiders, which was the score at halftime.

Guyer answered with a 44-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Arnold to Peyton Bowen to tie it up going in the third quarter, and following a scoreless fourth quarter, the game went to overtime.

In OT, Arnold hit Sutton Lee on a 29-yard pass to give Guyer its first lead of the game, and Ryan failed to score.

Guyer (2-0, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 against Mansfield Lake Ridge at Vernon Newsome Stadium in Mansfield.

Marcus 28, McKinney 21

McKinney mounted a late rally on Friday night against Marcus, but the Marauders were able to hold off the surge with a 7-point victory over the Lions.

Marcus opened the game with a bang, scoring on a 69-yard pass from Jaxxon Warren to Dallas Dudley to make it 7-0 Marauders.

Following a McKinney turnover, Marcus drove 87 yards and scored on an 18-yard pass from Warren to Isaac Khattab to make it 14-0.

The Marauders defense came up big again, picking off another Lions pass, and Marcus drove 22-yards and scored on an 8-yard scamper from Gabe Espinoza.

Marcus led 21-0 after one.

In the second, Warren hit Ashton Cozart on a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0 going into the half.

McKinney got on the board with 7:36 to play in the third quarter to make it a 28-7 game, and cut the Marauders lead to 14 early in the fourth.

McKinney scored again late, but Marcus held on for the victory to move to even its season record.

Marcus (1-1, 0-0) will host Keller Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Liberty Christian 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 13

Liberty Christian started off the season on a high note on Friday night, decisively defeating Frisco Legacy Christian.

The Warriors scored on their opening possession on a 25-yard run from Steel Doss, and following a fumble recovery, Liberty made it 14-0 on a 2-yard run from Doss.

Later in the first quarter, Doss connected with Quinton Brown on a 41-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-6 Liberty heading into the second quarter.

With 7:54 to play in the half, Jacob Vaughan hit Brown on a 13-yard touchdown pass to extend Liberty’s lead, and Vaughan hit Blake Werner on a 4-yard pass with under a minute to play in the half to make it 35-6 Liberty Christian.

Legacy scored early in the third to make it 35-13, but the Warriors came back and scored on a 13-yard run from Caden Novarro to make it 41-13 late in the third quarter.

Vaughan then hit Michael Zarcone on a 17-yard touchdown pass, and with 8:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, Blake Brisker broke a 26-yard touchdown run.

Liberty Christian (1-0, 0-0) will host Dallas Christian at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Argyle 62, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21

The Eagles jumped out early and never looked back, defeating Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Friday night.

Jacob Robinson hit Riley Page on a 40-yard touchdown pass to get things going for the Eagles, and connected with Hayden Stewart less than four minutes later on a 21-yard pass to make it 14-0 Argyle.

Following a Pleasant Grove punt, Zach Ohlemeier scored on a 26-yard run to make it 20-0 Argyle after one.

In the second quarter, it was all Argyle, as the Eagles scored 28 unanswered points to make it 48-0 Argyle at halftime.

The scores came on a 3-yard run from Peyton Shoemake, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Robinson to Stewart, a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jaaqwan Felton and a 25-yard pass from Ohlemeier to Jett Copeland.

Pleasant Grove got on the board late in the third quarter, but Argyle came right back and scored twice–one on a 2-yard run from RJ Bunnell and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Alex Moeller to Will Hodson– to make it 62-7 Argyle.

The Eagles (2-0, 0-0) will host Celina at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Arlington Grace Prep 42, Coram Deo 19

Coram Deo came up short on Friday night against Arlington Grace Prep and moving to 1-1 on the season.

With 3:12 remaining in the first quarter, Grace Prep scored the first points of the game to take a 7-0 lead.

Grace Prep led 21-0 in the second quarter before Coram Deo’s Josh Hamm returned a kickoff 80-yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7.

Grace Prep would score twice more in the quarter to take a 35-7 lead into halftime.

Prep would score again in the second half to make it 42-7, before Coram Deo scored two touchdowns late.

The first was on a 3-yard run from John Raybuck and the second on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Luke Newton to Keegan Luna.

Coram Deo (1-1, 0-0) will travel to Dallas on Sept. 10 at a time to be determined to take on Bishop Dunne.