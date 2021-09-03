4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Denton County this week

Denton County Public Health announced this week that four more county residents’ deaths were determined to have been a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 663.

The deaths reported this week include a Flower Mound woman in her 50s, two Denton men (one in his 60s, the other in his 70s) and a Lewisville man over 80.

“As we announce four additional community members who have passed away due to COVID-19, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for their loved ones,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review.

Friday’s active case count is 11,702, up from 1,444 on July 6, according to DCPH data. The pandemic high in Denton County was above 15,000 active cases in February. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects nearly all current cases in North Texas are the Delta variant.

Denton County officials continue to urge unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

People with compromised immune systems who already got two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can now get a third shot to boost their protection from COVID-19. DCPH has revised the Vaccine Interest Portal to allow individuals who meet the eligibility criteria for a third dose to register for upcoming DCPH vaccination clinics.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

If you are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends mask use in public indoor spaces.

If you are severely immunocompromised, consider an additional dose of mRNA vaccine after your initial two doses.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.