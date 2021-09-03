DWI suspect leads Flower Mound police on chase

A suspect led Flower Mound police on a chase into Dallas on Friday afternoon, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

Just after 1:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a DWI suspect, but the driver did not stop and led police on a pursuit into Dallas. The pursuit came to an end when the 30-year-old female driver struck the back of a dump truck around 3 p.m. near Walnut Hill Lane and I-35E. She was not injured.

No other information could be immediately released, but check back for updates.