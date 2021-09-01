Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 27 arrests from June 22 through July 25; to include 6 warrant arrests, 5 narcotics arrests, 5 alcohol-related arrests, 1 weapon-related arrest, 2 assault arrests, and 8 other related arrests.

During the same period, Northlake PD answered 444 calls for service and took 56 reports.

Recent Police Calls

June 22 – Officers were dispatched to a Terroristic Threat near the intersection of Hwy 114 and I-35W. An unknown male subject displayed a handgun in a threatening manner at another vehicle.

July 2 – Officers were dispatched to an Assault in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Upon arrival, officers investigated the incident. The suspect in the case had fled the scene prior to the officers arriving.

July 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley for a welfare concern. Officers arrived and met with the complainant who advised her boyfriend had broken into her apartment to remove items because he had been locked out. Officers contacted the property owner who wasn’t too thrilled about the patio window being broken.

July 5 – Officers were dispatched to a Theft of a lottery ticket in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley. Complainant stated a $1000 scratch off ticket was stolen from her purse while she left her purse with a friend.

July 5 – Officers were dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 1200 blk of 14th Street. Complainant advised cash, credit cards, and gift cards were taken. The credit cards were used at another location a short time later.

July 7th – Officers were dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road. Complainant advised several tools, as well as the key to the vehicle, were taken from the vehicle.

July 11 – Officers were dispatched to the 1500 blk of Tumbleweed Trail regarding two intoxicated males fighting. Officers arrived and assessed that the two males were indeed intoxicated. Because no one wanted to take responsibility for the subjects, they were placed under arrest and transported to the Denton County jail.

July 19 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Complainant advised his truck was recently burglarized (July 7th) and the key was stolen.

July 19 – Officers responded to the 3000 blk of Bridgegate Avenue regarding a Theft of Property. Construction materials were taken without the owner’s consent.

July 21 – Officers responded to the 1200 blk of FM 407 regarding a Theft of Property. A utility trailer was taken from the property without the owner’s consent.

July 23 – Officer were dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 1200 blk of FM 407. The complainant advised that he left $25,000 in cash in his unlocked vehicle while stopping at the location. (Curb the Crime – Lock Your Doors)