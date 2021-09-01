Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

07/01/2021 – Reckless Damage – Justin Road – Officer responded to reckless damage report for a gate that had been damaged. A vehicle entered through the gate and the vehicle following continued through the gate immediately behind the first vehicle. The gate was closing behind the lead vehicle and the second vehicle broke the closing gate. Owner of the vehicle exchanged information with the gate owner.

07/05/2021 – Violation of Protective Order – E. Carruth Lane – Complainant contacted the police department to advise that her husband, who has a protective order against him, has continued to contact her. This has been an ongoing situation.

07/06/2021 – Stalking – Highview Drive – Complainant contacted the police department in reference to his estranged wife. The complainant stated his estranged wife is constantly driving by the residence, texting late at night and sending threatening emails.

07/19/2021 – Fraud ID – Highview Drive – Complainant advised someone had opened an Amazon account with their personal information. A purchase of $10.81 was made on the account. The complainant was able to have Amazon close the account.

07/20/2021 – Fraud ID – E. Carruth Lane – Complainant advised unknown suspects had ordered $1,700.00 worth of merchandise from Wayfair with their credit card number. The merchandise was scheduled to be delivered to a different address in a different city. Complainant was able to stop the order before it was delivered.