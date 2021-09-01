Local orchestras, choirs gearing up for fall concerts

After a long pandemic-induced hiatus, the Flower Mound Community Orchestras are preparing for a busy season of concerts beginning in October.

The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestras, Trietsch Chancel Choir and the Voices of Flower Mound reunited just before Independence Day for their annual patriotic concert, and now they’re accepting auditions, raising funds and rehearsing for several more concerts later this year.

The first concert of the fall will be the Voices of Flower Mound’s That 70s Show concert on Oct. 2 and 3 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 1401 Cross Timbers Road. The choir will perform hits by the decade’s biggest artists, including Chicago, Earth Wind & Fire, The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer, The Carpenters, Neil Diamond, Aretha Franklin, The Bee Gees, Carole King, Elton John and more. Costumes are encouraged. Advance tickets can be purchased for less than at the door at voicesofflowermound.com.

The Flower Mound Community Orchestras will host a fundraising dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Bistecca Italian Steakhouse, 2300 Highland Village Road. For $25, guests will support the orchestras and receive a meal of pasta and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. For reservations, go to fmco.org or call 469-438-7144 or 972-315-0515. The Flower Mound Community Orchestras will have multiple fall land winter concerts in October and December, starting with the Philharmonic and Preparatory Orchestras Fall Concert on Oct. 12. Click here for more information.