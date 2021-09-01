Group of Lewisville ISD parents protest lack of mask mandate

A grassroots group of more than 50 parents who want masks mandated in schools protested Monday night outside the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees meeting.

Parents said they were concerned by the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the increase in reported positive cases among students and employees since school started. The district had 24 confirmed cases in its first week of school, 276 the second and 396 the third week.

The CDC recommends everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, which Denton County is.

Lewisville ISD encourages everyone to wear masks, but does not require it. Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order banning mask mandates by governmental entities and school districts in Texas, but some entities and districts, including Denton ISD, have tried to defy it. LISD has repeated that it will not defy the order.

While there are a lot of parents who want LISD to implement a mask mandate, many others ardently oppose such a rule. Many parents and community members addressed the LISD board on Aug. 9, most of whom didn’t wear masks and spoke against the idea of a mandate.