FM 407 lane closure extended again

The FM 407 lane closure at Denton Creek has again been extended through next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT reduced FM 407 to one lane between Northlake and Justin to allow crews to work on the bridge over Denton Creek. The closure began on Aug. 2 and was originally supposed to end on Aug. 14, but it was extended to Thursday. It has now been extended again until 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 because of recent rainy weather.

Temporary traffic signals remain in place for one-way traffic control, and drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.