FM 407 lane closure extended again

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

FM 407 at Denton Creek will be reduced to one lane in August (image courtesy of TxDOT).

The FM 407 lane closure at Denton Creek has again been extended through next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT reduced FM 407 to one lane between Northlake and Justin to allow crews to work on the bridge over Denton Creek. The closure began on Aug. 2 and was originally supposed to end on Aug. 14, but it was extended to Thursday. It has now been extended again until 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 because of recent rainy weather.

Temporary traffic signals remain in place for one-way traffic control, and drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

