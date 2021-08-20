Door-to-door scammers targeting Denton Municipal Electric customers

Scammers claiming to be working with Denton Municipal Electric have recently been going door-to-door to try to get account information from local residents, according to the city of Denton.

The individuals or companies claim to be DME partners and ask the residents if they can take photos of their DME bills, the city said in a social media post Thursday.

DME and the city of Denton do not partner with those companies. Residents should never provide personal, billing or account information to anyone claiming to be a DME partner. Residents can report unethical and suspicious practices to [email protected]