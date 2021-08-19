Weir: Local Afghan War veteran shares his story

After the recent news regarding the fall of Afghanistan, I thought it would be interesting to hear from an Air Force veteran who served in that Middle Eastern war zone about a decade ago.

Coming from a dual veteran family, United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Johnnie O. Yellock II, raised in Texas and a resident of Lantana, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2007 after completing his undergraduate degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, TX. Johnnie was a USAF Special Operations Combat Controller and would serve two combat tours in the Middle East.

On July 6, 2011, on Sgt. Yellock’s second deployment to Paktika Province, Afghanistan, an improvised explosive device (IED) struck his vehicle, injuring both of his legs. Johnnie received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Action Medal for his actions that day. He spent the next three years in rehabilitation and has endured 31 limb-salvage surgeries to-date, allowing him to keep both of his legs.

Johnnie found the physical hardships to not be as challenging during his recovery as it was to, for the first time, separate himself from his family to focus only on himself and to put himself back together physically, mentally, socially, spiritually, and emotionally.

Johnnie played golf throughout his recovery process and was invited to compete in the 2013 and 2015 George W. Bush Warrior Opens. He would describe that as “a life changing opportunity for fellowship with other service members in the company of our President.” He was medically retired, with a 100% full and permanent disability rating, from active duty on November 27, 2013.

During his spare time, Johnnie serves veterans, fellow wounded service members and Gold Star families through various non-profits. One of them is Boots for Warriors, a 501-C3 that provides hand crafting, custom “Thank You’s” in the form of Cowboy Boots for our Nation’s wounded war fighters. In 2016, he began working in the insurance industry for Scottish American General Agency before ultimately deciding to return to school to earn a Master of Business Administration. Sentinels of Freedom (SOF) was there to assist him with the transition back to school after having not been in a classroom for several years.

He was accepted to SOF in August 2017 while he attended Southern Methodist University receiving financial support for two-year tuition assistance, as well as networking opportunities. Johnnie currently continues to excel at his career with VARI as a Federal Sales Executive providing a full line of office and classroom furniture at a high-quality and affordable cost. Johnnie travels the nation public speaking and encouraging other veterans to share their stories and experience as often as possible.

Johnnie has shared: “SOF came into my life and a time of a lot of uncertainty to help bring clarity surrounding work, school and finance. SOF allowed me to begin my MBA program without needing to work full time. Being held accountable to providing a snapshot of my personal finances to then be discussed with SOF staff was a blessing as well. Without this program, I do not know if I would be evaluating my finances so intently, but it has paid off.” Click here for more info about Sentinels of Freedom.

