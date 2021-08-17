Waketon Road lane closure to begin Wednesday

A section of Waketon Road will only be open to eastbound traffic beginning Wednesday.

Westbound Waketon Road will be closed from Parkesdale Drive to Chinn Chapel Road in Flower Mound for Phase One of the Waketon Road project, according to a town spokesperson. Detours will be in place for westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will remain open.

The Waketon Road project consists of the upgrade of the existing two-lane open section asphalt roadway to a two-lane urban collector street on Waketon Road from the Cross Timbers Drive intersection to just east of the Chinn Chapel intersection, about three-quarters of a mile. The project includes the installation of the two-lane concrete street including an enclosed drainage system and a roundabout at the Waketon Road/Chinn Chapel intersection. It will improve the deteriorating condition of the road and make it more drivable.

The project will be completed in two phases, with Phase One focusing on the eastern project limits to the Chinn Chapel roundabout and Phase Two on Chinn Chapel to the western project limits. It is not known how long Phase One will take. The entire project is expected to be completed by August 2022.