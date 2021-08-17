Flower Mound earns national ‘Voice of the People Award’

The town of Flower Mound recently received the “2020 Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Recreation and Wellness” from the International City/County Management Association and Police, an online community polling and survey platform.

The award acknowledges local governments that take the best action on behalf of their communities and have the highest ratings from the National Community Survey, which is the gold standard in resident opinion surveys, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

“During multiple public input sessions and through the NCS, the residents of the Town of Flower Mound have consistently expressed their desire to have the best parks, trails, and recreation opportunities available,” said Assistant to the Town Manager JP Walton.

The town said staff “made sure to listen to our residents’ wants and needs” by opening the new Senior Center, launching many new programs at the Community Activity Center and doubling the amount of land set aside for parks since 2014.

“The town’s commitment to excellence in Parks and Recreation is directly attributed to the residents of the town of Flower Mound,” Walton said. “Through open engagement, town staff has implemented the requests, wants, and needs of the community.”

As a result of the town’s Parks and Trails Master Plan, Flower Mound intends to build an additional 214 acres of parkland, tennis courts, multi-use trails, small parks, nature trails, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor amphitheaters and an off-leash dog park. The town is also focused on bringing health and wellness-related businesses to town.

“Flower Mound’s leaders work tirelessly to involve residents in planning for the future of recreation and wellness opportunities in their town,” said Damema Mann, Director of National Engagement for Polco.