Crawford Road reopens to two-way traffic

The town of Argyle fully reopened Crawford Road on Monday afternoon, fully allowing two-way traffic for the first time since March.

Jagoe Public Company completed striping the road on Monday, picked the cones up and took down the detour signs. Crews will be back on Saturday to paint the turn arrows, and there will still be construction crews working for the next few weeks at least, according to the town. Work on the sidewalk from Country Lakes to Unity Park has been formed and Jagoe is waiting on the delivery of concrete to complete the job. Within the next two weeks, one of Jagoe’s subcontractors will hydromulch the north side of the roadway. General cleanup work along the roadway should take three weeks.

The long-awaited $3.4 million project to reconstruct the road from near Hwy 377 to I-35W was originally expected to take until October, but crews wanted to be able to fully reopen the road before school starts next week. Crawford Road now has a much smoother surface, a roundabout at the John Paine Road intersection, a right turn lane at Country Lakes Boulevard and left turn lanes at Country Lakes and the Argyle Intermediate School parking lot.