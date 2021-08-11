Denton County to spray for mosquitoes after traps test positive for WNV

Denton County will spray in the area of four positive West Nile Virus mosquito traps this week, including in southwest Denton County.

One of the positive traps was located just west of Flower Mound, near Northwest Regional Airport, according to a Denton County Public Health news release. The other three locations were in north and east Denton County.

DCPH will conduct overnight truck-based ground spraying for the next three nights, beginning Wednesday night. Each night, spraying will be conducted between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Detailed maps of the spray areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV. Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.