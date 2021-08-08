Johnson to seek Place 3 on Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Pam Johnson will seek the Place 3 position on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in the May 2022 election.

If elected, Johnson would succeed Angie Cox of Flower Mound, who has announced that she will not seek a fourth term.

Building upon her paralegal career, Johnson said in a press release that she would bring a strong understanding of policy and procedure for the benefit of the students.

Johnson obtained her paralegal certificate from the University of North Texas’s professional development institute. Johnson’s service includes terms as president of the Griffin Middle School PTA and the Colony High School PTA. Johnson is a member of North Texas’ 100 Women Who Care as well as other organizations.

“As a parent, past PTA president and active member of our community, I believe I can provide a needed perspective on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s focus will be on strengthening all students’ preparedness to enter the working world. A mother of Lewisville Independent School District graduates, Johnson said she believes in strong academic programs, strong vocational programs, and active participation in student learning.

“Whether a student is college bound or would thrive in a vocational career, our school district must strive to create the foundations of success in every child we educate,” Johnson continued.

Johnson said she advocates a watchful, transparent transition from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Close watch is necessary as we move out of the COVID environment back to normalcy. Special funding through COVID financial packages requires an extra effort to see all dollars are put to beneficial, educational use,” Johnson concluded.

Pam and her husband, Judge Jim Johnson, reside in the Kings Ridge neighborhood in northwest Plano and are the parents of four adult children who are all graduates of Lewisville Independent School District.