Sunday, August 8, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Chefs to compete at Flower Mound Senior Center

By CTG Staff
0
1

Get ready to see who can dish it out the best; the 6th Annual Elite Chief Competition will be held this month at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

The event will include a night of food, music and fun benefiting SIM Auxiliary — a nonprofit that supports the local senior community — and Flower Mound Seniors in Motion.

Four local professional chefs will compete by demonstrating and preparing their best dishes, and audience members will sample and vote on their favorite dish. The winner will capture the Elite Chef 2021 trophy.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online or at the senior center, 2701 West Windsor Drive. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. For more information, call 972-874-6100.

 

Previous articleThe Soapbox: A place of new beginnings: Dauphin Island
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.