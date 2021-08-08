Chefs to compete at Flower Mound Senior Center

Get ready to see who can dish it out the best; the 6th Annual Elite Chief Competition will be held this month at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

The event will include a night of food, music and fun benefiting SIM Auxiliary — a nonprofit that supports the local senior community — and Flower Mound Seniors in Motion.

Four local professional chefs will compete by demonstrating and preparing their best dishes, and audience members will sample and vote on their favorite dish. The winner will capture the Elite Chef 2021 trophy.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online or at the senior center, 2701 West Windsor Drive. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. For more information, call 972-874-6100.