Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Navigating life’s transitions

Life transitions are a given as we age. Many of us follow the path of high school, college and career. Followed by marriage and a baby carriage. Then, before you know it, your babies are grown and you’re an empty-nester.

I’m personally in the empty-nester phase, with my youngest headed off to college on August 15th. She’s excitedly counting down the days until she begins her next phase in life, while my husband and I are trying to figure out how on earth she grew up so fast!

As we age we face even bigger transitions – retirement, changes in health, downsizing, loss of a spouse. It can be difficult to process all of the emotions that these transitions stir up– sadness, loss, anger and fear.

For many of our seniors the fear of losing their independence and fear of the unknown keep them stuck and unable to move forward.

Unfortunately, when you remain stuck in fear, you end up missing out on new experiences that could potentially bring you great joy.

Luckily, we can learn how to better adapt to change at any age. Three tips that can help are:

Stop living in the past. Start new traditions and celebrate successes. Get all up in your feelings. Change isn’t easy and it’s completely normal to have times of sadness, and to grieve the loss of the way things used to be. Write your feelings in a journal or find someone you feel safe talking to. Stay positive. Focus on what you do have, rather than what you don’t have.

As the saying goes, “Change is the only constant in life”, so we may as well embrace it and see what new adventure awaits.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)