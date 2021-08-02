Denton officer shot on duty throws first pitch at MLB game

A Denton police officer who was shot and seriously injured while on duty in 2019 was invited to throw out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game over the weekend.

Five injured law enforcement members across the United States, including Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez, were invited to throw the ceremonial pitch at a New York Mets game at citi Field against the Cincinnati Reds, and the Denton Police Department shared some photos from the evening.

“Urban and his family continue to be some of the strongest people we know, and we are very grateful to those who honored them with this unforgettable experience,” the department said in a social media post.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2019, Rodriguez was shot in the head and femur during a routine traffic stop, according to Denton police. The suspects got away in their vehicle, but they were soon found and arrested. Rodriguez was immediately hospitalized and after a few weeks was taken to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery. On Oct. 26, 2020, almost exactly one year after the shooting, the Denton Police Department hosted a special award ceremony in honor of Rodriguez, who was awarded a Purple Heart, as well as the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas’ Regional Officer of the Year Award.