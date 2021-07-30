Advanced Pain Institute of Texas hones in on treating low back pain

Everyone loves hearing a good success story, especially when it involves someone who suffered from chronic low back pain but is now living their best life.

Dr. John Broadnax at the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is called upon for these cases all the time, so it is no surprise that he has plenty of tales to share.

“I saw a patient last year. She was a very nice lady that had been in pain for over 10 years,” Dr. Broadnax said. “We treated her low back pain, and when I recently saw her for her one-year follow-up visit, she was still virtually pain-free.”

He added, “She no longer needed to take medications for her back pain. It was nice to see.”

So how did he and the rest of the team at the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas resolve her symptoms? Inquiring minds want to know, especially since nearly everyone is affected by back pain at some point in their lives.

The answer is two words: Radiofrequency Ablation.

While a technical term from start to finish, radiofrequency ablation is a helpful procedure for individuals whose back pain is arthritis-related. It is performed by using real-time x-rays to carefully guide a specialized needle into the target area. Then, radiofrequency energy is directed to treat the target area near the small arthritic joints in the neck or back. Not only does it provide pain relief, but it does so for quite a long time.

“It’s a game-changer because you’re able to give people relief in a way that’s minimally invasive, relatively quick, has limited complications, and gives people a chance to return to their normal activities,” Dr. Broadnax added. “Before the radiofrequency ablation, we do two sets of test blocks to confirm the diagnosis. That allows us to identify patients that have a high likelihood of success with the treatment.”

Radiofrequency ablation has been around for years, but perhaps no facility has perfected the technique or technology quite like the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas.

Located in Lewisville, the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the standard-bearer in whole body pain management, offering a full-spectrum, multi-disciplinary approach to provide the best patient-focused care for a wide range of chronic pain conditions.

To learn more, visit apitexas.com.

(Sponsored content)